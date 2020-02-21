55ºF

Build-A-Bear reveals Baby Yoda stuffed animal set to arrive in stores ‘soon’

Customers can sign up for email updates to learn release date

(Credit: Build-A-Bear)

“Star Wars” fans were excited to learn Build-A-Bear was coming out with a stuffed Baby Yoda. Now, they know what it will look like.

Build-A-Bear released the first image of its plush Baby Yoda.

Company officials said in a tweet, “The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring! Sign up for email updates to be among the first to know when #TheChild has arrived."

The “loveable alien” is an officially-licensed plush inspired by Disney’s “The Mandalorian.”

Build-A-Bear urged customers to sign up for email updates to learn when the highly popular item would make its debut in stores.

