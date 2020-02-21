Build-A-Bear reveals Baby Yoda stuffed animal set to arrive in stores ‘soon’
Customers can sign up for email updates to learn release date
“Star Wars” fans were excited to learn Build-A-Bear was coming out with a stuffed Baby Yoda. Now, they know what it will look like.
Build-A-Bear released the first image of its plush Baby Yoda.
Company officials said in a tweet, “The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring! Sign up for email updates to be among the first to know when #TheChild has arrived."
The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring! Sign up for email updates to be among the first to know when #TheChild has arrived. US: https://t.co/gp7WOxe3BI UK: https://t.co/h5UBKYE1GY pic.twitter.com/tU2GUcdIHc— Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) February 20, 2020
The “loveable alien” is an officially-licensed plush inspired by Disney’s “The Mandalorian.”
Build-A-Bear urged customers to sign up for email updates to learn when the highly popular item would make its debut in stores.
