Build-A-Bear reveals Baby Yoda stuffed animal set to arrive in stores ‘soon’

“Star Wars” fans were excited to learn Build-A-Bear was coming out with a stuffed Baby Yoda. Now, they know what it will look like.

Build-A-Bear released the first image of its plush Baby Yoda.

Company officials said in a tweet, “The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring! Sign up for email updates to be among the first to know when #TheChild has arrived."

The cutest creature in the galaxy is arriving at Build-A-Bear Workshop this spring! Sign up for email updates to be among the first to know when #TheChild has arrived. US: https://t.co/gp7WOxe3BI UK: https://t.co/h5UBKYE1GY pic.twitter.com/tU2GUcdIHc — Build-A-Bear Workshop (@buildabear) February 20, 2020

The “loveable alien” is an officially-licensed plush inspired by Disney’s “The Mandalorian.”

Build-A-Bear urged customers to sign up for email updates to learn when the highly popular item would make its debut in stores.