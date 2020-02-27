7 of our favorite Leap Day 2020 freebies, deals

It’s not every year that we get a Feb. 29.

But luckily for us, 2020 is one of those years. So, happy birthday, Leap Day, kids! The rest of us will just be over here, celebrating with some freebies and incredible deals offered by more than a few major retailers and national restaurants.

Want to know all the things you should plan for this Saturday?

7-Eleven

Get yourself a $2.29 full pizza (get it? Like the date?), from 12:01 a.m. to 11:59 p.m.

Participating 7‑Eleven stores are offering the deal while supplies last, the chain confirmed on its website.

You can even order the $2.29 whole pizzas for delivery through the 7NOW delivery app. Oh and by the way: if you’re new to the app, you can receive a $29 discount on any 7NOW delivery order that’s more than $50. Here’s a promo code to check out with: 29OFF50. You’re welcome!

Hungry Howie’s

More discounted pizza!

Buy a large pizza at menu price and you’ll be able to snag another large (with one topping) for 29 cents. The promotion is for carryout orders only, but it goes from Saturday through Monday, according to Hungry Howie’s website.

Olive Garden

This Leap Day, Olive Garden is gifting its “Leapling” guests, whose birthdays are on Leap Day, four FREE Dolicinis to make up for those lost birthdays.

Olive Garden desserts (Photo provided by Olive Garden)

Olive Garden will also offer $2.29 take-home entrees to all guests Saturday, which include a choice between Fettuccine Alfredo, Five Cheese Ziti al Forno and Spaghetti with Meat Sauce, according to an email from a company spokesperson.

Motel 6

Save up to 20% for stays between Feb. 29 and March 31, this Motel 6 website says.

The offer is valid for 10%, 15%, or 20% off the best available rates at participating Motel 6 locations. Act fast, because you have to book by Monday, March 2 (at 6 a.m. Central Time).

Krispy Kreme

Well, this is cute. The beloved doughnut chain “is celebrating its leap to National Delivery by celebrating those who make possible the most special deliveries of all – Leap Day Babies!” Krispy Kreme’s website says.

So basically, that means if you’re a health professional or a parent who can post to Instagram or Twitter letting the company know about a Leap Day delivery -- oh, and you have to tag @KrispyKreme with the hashtag #KrispyKremeSpecialDelivery -- then Krispy Kreme will contact you and offer to deliver five dozen Original Glazed doughnuts for free, while supplies last. You do have to be within 10 miles of a participating shop, but that’s the main catch.

If you don’t work at a hospital and you’re not connected to a mom-to-be, click or tap here to learn more about your other delivery options. (Sorry, no freebies involved here!)

Quiznos

Interesting.

Anyone who proposes to their love with a sub sandwich instead of a ring can enter to win catering by Quiznos at the wedding reception. Learn more.

Stella Artois

Ready for this? Stella Artois has a fund of $366,000 to reflect the 366 days in a Leap Year. The company wants you to “UnCancel” your plans -- part of its #UnCancelPromo -- and share a beer with someone you love.

Watch this video to learn more.

Anyway, follow the instructions on social media and make your beer purchase between Feb. 26 and Feb. 29. You’ll have until March 14 to redeem your Stella rebate. Unfortunately, a few states are excluded from the deal, including Texas, so be sure to read that fine print, linked above, if you’re interested in the campaign.

*An earlier version of this story reported a deal involving a free case of Miller Lites. We’ve updated this report after contacting the company and learning the promotion has been canceled after Wednesday’s shooting at the Milwaukee Brewery.

What are your Leap Day plans? Let us know in the comments below!