The 4 best Mediterranean spots in Orlando

Craving Mediterranean food?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Mediterranean spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to fulfill your urges.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage customer relationships. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area restaurants grew to 73 per business in March of last year, 12% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. JJ's Fusion Grille

Photo: juan b./Yelp

First on the list is JJ's Fusion Grille. Located at 2950 Curry Ford Road, the Mediterranean, Mexican and Lebanese spot is the highest-rated Mediterranean restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 349 reviews on Yelp.

2. Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine

Photo: Melody L./Yelp

Next is Lake Nona South's Bosphorous Turkish Cuisine - Lake Nona, situated at 6900 Tavistock Lakes Blvd., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 291 reviews on Yelp, the Turkish, Mediterranean and halal spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. The Mexican Camel

photo: the mexican camel/yelp

Florida Center's The Mexican Camel, located at 5752 International Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean and Mexican spot 4.5 stars out of 207 reviews.

4. Zoe's Kitchen

Photo: Zoes Kitchen/Yelp

A location of the chain Zoes Kitchen, a Mediterranean and Greek spot that offers sandwiches and more in Millenia, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 71 Yelp reviews. Head over to 4724 Millenia Plaza Way, Suite C to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.