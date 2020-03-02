There’s an overload of cookie dough in Blue Bell’s newest ice cream flavor

Blue Bell has released its first new flavor of 2020 and there’s a lot of dough.

The ice cream company announced in a news release the new flavor is Cookie Dough Overload, which combines three cookie dough flavors in one.

Your scoop will include vanilla ice cream with hints of brown sugar, loaded with chocolate chip cookie dough, peanut butter cookie dough and fudge cookie dough pieces.

“Why choose only one or two dough pieces when you can have three?” said Joe Robertson, executive director of advertising and marketing for Blue Bell. “Cookie dough is a popular mix-in for ice cream. We have flavors that contain the chocolate chip cookie dough and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. But, this is the first with fudge cookie dough pieces. It is a great-tasting trio!”

You can find all this dough overload in half gallon and pint sizes, but only for a limited time.

If you miss out on this one, there’s more new flavors and old favorites to come from Blue Bell this year, the company teased.