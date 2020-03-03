Did you know you can zip line at Niagara Falls?

Sure, seeing Niagara Falls from either the United State or Canada is awe-inspiring, but what if we said you could experience the beauty of Niagara Falls from up above, like you were a soaring eagle

It’s true: You can ride a thrilling zip line that takes you near Niagara Falls so you can get a once-in-a-lifetime view of the monumental wonder of the world.

Wild Play Niagara Falls is the company that built the zip line that sits 220 feet above the Niagara River. You’ll travel at almost 40 mph high above the river, as you take in fantastic views of the American Falls, as well as the iconic Canadian Horseshoe Falls.

Your zip lining trip ends at the Horseshoe Falls Landing and Observation Deck, where you can take in sights of the falls that only the brave get to see.

And no need to worry if you’re freaked out over safety. Wild Play takes you through the safety precautions with instructors so you know what you’re getting into.

If you’re not an adventure-seeker, then this outing might not be your cup of tea, but if you’re looking for the next thrill to cross off your bucket list, you need to make sure you add this one to your list.

The best part is that you can experience zip lining at Niagara Falls during most of the year. Take in the sunshine and fresh air during the summer, see the leaves change in the fall or watch the ice break on the falls in early spring.

The zip line opens again for the season March 6.