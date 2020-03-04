Just in time for Easter, you could wear Peeps on your feet

First, it was the Kentucky Fried Chicken clogs and now Peeps. Crocs wants you to wear food on your feet.

Crocs announced Wednesday it has collaborated with Peeps for a limited-edition clog that features the popular marshmallow Easter candy.

“This is the first time Crocs is partnering with a candy brand, and what better way to keep our fans on their toes than by pairing our iconic clog with an iconic Easter candy brand for a one-of-a-kind collaboration,” Terence Reilly, Crocs chief marketing officer, said in a news release. “We’re thrilled to be chillin’ with our PEEPS® this season in a bright and colorful clog that’s sure to be our sweetest creation yet.”

This new clog will be coated with a brightly colored, sugar-like texture that resembles the marshmallow candy. Don’t forget the charm shaped like the iconic Peeps chicks on top.

Adult sizes will be available in blue, pink or yellow while children’s sizes only come in yellow.

If you don’t want Peeps on your feet, you can purchase just the candy-shaped charm.

For those ready to run out and buy this new collaborative Croc, they are available in retail stores nationwide, on crocs.com and peepsandcompany.com.

Just when you thought Crocs had thought of it all. What collaboration will be next?