Orlando's 4 favorite spots to find inexpensive Southeast Asian fare

1. Sticky Rice Lao Street Food

Photo: Anna g./Yelp

Topping the list is Sticky Rice Lao Street Food. Located at 1915 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown North, the Laotian spot, which offers tapas and more, is the highest-rated inexpensive Southeast Asian restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 594 reviews on Yelp.

Behind this spot is former Buddhist monk, Kevin Kel A. who has spent more than a decade sharing his passion for cooking with diners of all kinds. "Since moving to Orlando in 2009, Kevin has held the position of head chef at Bento Cafe, executive sushi chef at Kasa, as well as catering events and throwing pop-up Omakase dinners under the Sushi Guys banner." — that's per the bio section of the business's Yelp profile.

As to what the business is known for, "We're the only Lao restaurant in Orlando and sticky rice is the staple in Lao cuisine. It's eaten with your hands," it states on Yelp in the specialities section.

2. Saigon Noodle & Bistro

photo: saigon noodle & bistro/yelp

Next is Saigon Noodle & Bistro, situated at 710 S. Goldenrod Road. With 4.5 stars out of 419 reviews on Yelp, the Vietnamese spot, which offers noodles and seafood, has proven to be a local favorite for those looking for an inexpensive option.

Yelper Melanie D., who reviewed the restaurant on Dec. 19, shared, "Very impressed! Our server Sophia was very nice and helpful with the menu. We started with spring rolls and Saigon rolls (with pork). So good! Then, I had a rice noodle dish with veggies, chicken, beef and shrimp."

3. Veggie Garden

Photo: irina n./Yelp

Colonialtown South's Veggie Garden, located at 1216 E. Colonial Drive, Suite 11, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the affordable Vietnamese and vegan spot 4.5 stars out of 107 reviews.

"We were established to share the love for healthy living and eating," the business says in the history section of its Yelp profile. "Will you become the next vegan folk?"

In terms of signature items, "The Veggie Garden business is a provider of the best vegan foods in the market," it writes on Yelp in the section about specialties. Popular offerings include the bun bho hue soup, spring rolls and vegetarian pho.

4. Blended Bistro & Boba

Photo: Blended Bistro and Boba/Yelp

Blended Bistro & Boba, a Vietnamese spot that offers bubble tea, poke and more in College Park, is another much-loved, budget-friendly go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 80 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2306 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

Mercedes B., wrote, "The atmosphere was comfortable, well-lit and just the right amount of hip. The chicken enchiladas were fried to absolute perfection— light with a soft crunch and delicious tasting crust. The sweet & spicy barbecue jackfruit bao just explodes with taste; the bun is light as a cloud and melts in your mouth!"

