Same day Amazon delivery now available in Orlando

If you thought Amazon’s Prime delivery was fast with two-day delivery, think again.

Amazon announced Prime customers in the Orlando metro area can now get same-day delivery.

From click to doorstep could be as little as just a few hours, the company said in a press release.

Up to 3 million items across dozens of categories will be marked “Today by” and can be delivered throughout the day of purchase.

Amazon said customers can order something as late as midnight and find that package on their doorstep the next morning if “overnight by 8 a.m.” is selected as the delivery option. Deliveries will then arrive between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“Today by” order and delivery times are as follows:

Midnight to 8 a.m.: Delivered by 1 p.m.

8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Delivered by 6 p.m.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Delivered by 10 p.m.

5 p.m. to midnight: Delivered overnight by 8 a.m.

Same-day delivery is free to Prime members on qualifying orders of $35 or will cost $2.99 for orders under $35.

You can check your zip code for availablity here.