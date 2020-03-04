71ºF

If you are disabled and need help with the Public File, call 407-291-6000.

71ºF

Features

Same day Amazon delivery now available in Orlando

Available to Prime members in Central Florida

Stacy Shanks, Social Media Producer

Tags: Amazon, Delivery, Business, Money
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package awaits delivery from UPS in Palo Alto, Calif. Amazon is suing more than 1,000 people for advertising their services writing fake reviews for as little as $5 as it seeks to crack down...
FILE - In this Oct. 18, 2010 file photo, an Amazon.com package awaits delivery from UPS in Palo Alto, Calif. Amazon is suing more than 1,000 people for advertising their services writing fake reviews for as little as $5 as it seeks to crack down... (Copyright by WSLS - All rights reserved)

If you thought Amazon’s Prime delivery was fast with two-day delivery, think again.

Amazon announced Prime customers in the Orlando metro area can now get same-day delivery.

From click to doorstep could be as little as just a few hours, the company said in a press release.

Up to 3 million items across dozens of categories will be marked “Today by” and can be delivered throughout the day of purchase.

Amazon said customers can order something as late as midnight and find that package on their doorstep the next morning if “overnight by 8 a.m.” is selected as the delivery option. Deliveries will then arrive between 4:30 a.m. and 8 a.m.

“Today by” order and delivery times are as follows:

  • Midnight to 8 a.m.: Delivered by 1 p.m.
  • 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.: Delivered by 6 p.m.
  • 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.: Delivered by 10 p.m.
  • 5 p.m. to midnight: Delivered overnight by 8 a.m.

Same-day delivery is free to Prime members on qualifying orders of $35 or will cost $2.99 for orders under $35.

You can check your zip code for availablity here.

Copyright 2020 by WKMG ClickOrlando - All rights reserved.

About the Author: