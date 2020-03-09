Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4206 Eastgate Drive (Millenia)

Listed at $1,705/month, this 1,175-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4206 Eastgate Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1423 E. Gore St. (Lake Davis-Greenwood)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence located at 1423 E. Gore St. It's listed for $1,715/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect on-site laundry and outdoor space. The unit also comes with hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $65 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

776-2b N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Here's a 953-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 776-2b N. Orange Ave. that's going for $1,725/month.

The condo comes with a deck and air conditioning. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, garage parking and a gym. Pets are not welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has excellent transit.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

3301 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman North)

Next, check out this 1,667-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3301 S. Kirkman Road. It's listed for $1,740/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. The apartment also has a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

2691 Charleston Town Place (Park Central)

Located at 2691 Charleston Town Place, here's a 1,341-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,750/month.

The apartment comes with a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher. The building offers secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.