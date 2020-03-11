Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,100/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

125 E. Pine St. (Central Business District)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $2,034/month, this 936-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 125 E. Pine St.

The unit has a deck and hardwood flooring. The building offers a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is extremely walkable, is quite bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

100 W. Grant St. (South Orange)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 100 W. Grant St. It's listed for $2,090/month for its 1,457 square feet.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,005-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 646 W. Smith St. that's going for $2,095/month.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building has secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

11958 Inagua Drive (Lake Nona Central)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $2,100/month, this three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 11958 Inagua Drive.

Building amenities include secured entry, a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. You can also expect carpeted floors and stainless steel appliances in the unit. Animals are not welcome. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and offers limited transit options.

7508 Toscana Blvd. (Florida Center)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 7508 Toscana Blvd. It's also listed for $2,100/month for its 2,300 square feet.

The unit features hardwood flooring. Building amenities include secured entry, garage parking and a gym. Good news for animal lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $250 nonrefundable pet fee, a $2,100 security deposit and a $75 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has some transit options.

