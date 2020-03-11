The 4 best spots to score desserts in Orlando

Got a hankering for desserts?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top dessert hot spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to fulfill your urges.

The Orlando area tends to see the greatest rise in consumer spending at food and beverage shops in March, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more customer reviews. Daily spending at Orlando-area food and beverage shops last year rose by 9% in March over the month before.

1. The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen

photo: lisa c./yelp

First on the list is The Toothsome Chocolate Emporium and Savory Feast Kitchen. Located at Universal CityWalk Orlando, 6000 Universal Boulevard, the chocolatier and shop, which offers desserts and more, is the most popular dessert spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 2,182 reviews on Yelp.

2. Market on South

Photo: market on south/Yelp

Next up is the Market On South, situated at 2603 E. South St. With 4.5 stars out of 696 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, vegetarian and vegan spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Insomnia Cookies

Photo: paulene k./Yelp

Central Business District's Insomnia Cookies, located at 131 N. Orange Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, ice cream and frozen yogurt and more, four stars out of 128 reviews.

4. The Greenery Creamery

Photo: the greenery creamery/Yelp

The Greenery Creamery, a vegan and gluten-free spot that offers ice cream and frozen yogurt and more in South Eola, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 281 Yelp reviews. Head over to 420 E. Church St., Unit #112, to see for yourself.

