Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,400 get you?

728 N. Orange Ave. (Central Business District)

Listed at $2,325/month, this 1,151-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 728 N. Orange Ave.

In the unit, you can expect air conditioning and a dishwasher. The building boasts garage parking, a swimming pool, a gym and an elevator. Pets are not welcome.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and is a haven for transit riders.

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment over at 3670 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $2,345/month for its 1,647 square feet.

The building boasts garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the apartment. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

7240 Westpointe Blvd.

Here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo at 7240 Westpointe Blvd. that's going for $2,350/month.

In the furnished condo, expect to see a dishwasher. The building has a gym and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Be prepared for a $250 pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and doesn't offer many public transit options.

113 E. Steele St. (College Park)

Finally, located at 113 E. Steele St., here's a 2,124-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom spot that's listed for $2,399/month.

Expect to see granite countertops, a balcony and hardwood flooring in the residence. The building boasts on-site management. Good news for animal lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

