Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $1,000/month on rent.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5924 Curry Ford Road (Lake Frendrica)

Listed at $909/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5924 Curry Ford Road.

The unit offers a dishwasher and a balcony. Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4532 Commander Drive (South Semoran)

Here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 4532 Commander Drive that's going for $925/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. The building features a swimming pool, a gym, secured entry and outdoor space. Pets are not allowed. Be prepared for a $75 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location isn't very walkable and is relatively bikeable.

5500 Devonbriar Way (South Semoran)

Next, check out this 540-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode that's located at 5500 Devonbriar Way. It's also listed for $925/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a gym, outdoor space and a swimming pool. The residence also includes a balcony. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

1964 Lake Atriums Circle

Located at 1964 Lake Atriums Circle, here's a 660-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's listed for $925/month.

The residence comes with a walk-in closet and carpeted floors. The building boasts a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $500 pet fee and a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands and is bikeable.

6004 Westgate Drive

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo situated at 6004 Westgate Drive. It's listed for $930/month for its 566 square feet.

Look for air conditioning in the unit. Building amenities include a gym, a swimming pool and outdoor space. Cats and dogs are not allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

