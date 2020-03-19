The 4 best diners in Orlando

Looking to try the best diners in town?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top diners in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to achieve your dreams.

Consumers in the Orlando area usually spend more in March at restaurants than any other month of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Estimated daily customers at Orlando-area restaurants grew to 73 per business in March of last year, 12% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. White Wolf Cafe

Photo: Matt C./Yelp

First on the list is the White Wolf Cafe. Located at 1829 N. Orange Ave. in North Orange, the diner and New American and breakfast/brunch spot is the highest-rated diner in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 654 reviews on Yelp.

2. Nick's Family Diner

Photo: Amanda C./Yelp

Nick's Family Diner, located at 5439 N. Orange Blossom Trail, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the diner and traditional American and breakfast/brunch spot 4.5 stars out of 199 reviews.

3. Linda's Winter Park Diner

Photo: linda's winter park diner/Yelp

Check out Linda's Winter Park Diner, which has earned four stars out of 143 reviews on Yelp. You can find the diner and traditional American spot at 1700 W. Fairbanks Ave.

4. Keke's Breakfast Cafe

Photo: Karen T./Yelp

Finally, there's Keke's Breakfast Cafe, a local favorite with four stars out of 95 reviews. Stop by 9723 Eagle Creek Center Blvd. to hit up the diner and breakfast and brunch spot, which offers waffles and more, the next time you're looking to satisfy your cravings.

