Orlando's top 4 cocktail bars, ranked

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cocktail bars in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to go.

March is the top month of the year for consumer spending at bars and lounges across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Orlando-area bars and lounges surged to $21,874 for the metro area in March of last year, 19% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Domu

PHOTO: michael c./YELP

First on the list is Domu. Located at 3201 Corrine Drive, Suite 100, the Asian fusion spot, which offers ramen and more, is the most popular cocktail bar in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 1,090 reviews on Yelp.

2. Aashirwad

PHOTO: aashirwad/YELP

Next up is Florida Center's Aashirwad, situated at 7000 S. Kirkman Road. With 4.5 stars out of 588 reviews on Yelp, the cocktail bar and Indian spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Mathers Social Gathering

Photo: joshua l./Yelp

The Central Business District's Mathers Social Gathering, located at 30 S. Magnolia Ave., Floor 3, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cocktail bar, speakeasy and event space 4.5 stars out of 269 reviews.

4. The Courtesy

PHOTO: irina n./YELP

The Courtesy, a cocktail bar and lounge in the Central Business District, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 249 Yelp reviews. Head over to 114 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

