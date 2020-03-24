Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding apartment rentals in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $2,500/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Listed at $2,415/month, this 1,360-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3670 Maguire Blvd.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Building amenities include secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 646 W. Smith St. It's listed for $2,425/month for its 1,153 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. In the unit, you can expect in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is extremely walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4332 Corrine Drive (Baldwin Park)

Here's a 1,632-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 4332 Corrine Drive that's going for $2,450/month.

You can expect to find hardwood flooring in the unit. The building has a swimming pool, a gym, garage parking and outdoor space. The property allows cats and dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, three-bathroom apartment over at 990 Warehouse Road. It's listed for $2,495/month for its 1,781 square feet.

The apartment has hardwood flooring, a balcony and a dishwasher. The building boasts a gym, a swimming pool and garage parking. Cats and dogs are allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

1514 E. Central Blvd. (Lawsona-Fern Creek)

Lastly, here's a 2,144-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom spot at 1514 E. Central Blvd. that's going for $2,500/month.

You can expect to see a fireplace, hardwood flooring, a dishwasher and central heating and air conditioning in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

