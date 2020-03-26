Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,600 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,600/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

4004 Lake Underhill Road (Lake Underhill)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,505/month, this 915-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4004 Lake Underhill Road.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a fireplace. The building include garage parking. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3670 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $1,515/month for its 767 square feet.

The building boasts secured entry and garage parking. In the unit, expect to see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Good news for pet lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is quite bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5215 Millenia Blvd. (Florida Center North)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Here's a 1,368-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 5215 Millenia Blvd. that's going for $1,516/month.

In the unit, expect to see a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate a swimming pool, secured entry and garage parking. Good news for pet lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $400 pet fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the full listing here.)

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Next, check out this 1,147-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive. It's listed for $1,517/month.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a dishwasher, in-unit laundry, hardwood flooring and a walk-in closet in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,525/month, this 1,028-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road.

Building amenities include garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to see a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. The rental is dog-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, get free local real estate marketing ideas and tools for agents, brokers and more.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.