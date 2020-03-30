Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6166 Westgate Drive

Listed at $1,205/month, this 943-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 6166 Westgate Drive.

The residence offers hardwood flooring. The building has secured entry, a gym and a swimming pool. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

3001 S. Semoran Blvd. (Lake Frendrica)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 3001 S. Semoran Blvd. It's listed for $1,219/month for its 837 square feet.

The building offers a gym. In the unit, expect to see a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and in-unit laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10201 Lee Vista Blvd. (Vista East)

Here's a 558-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 10201 Lee Vista Blvd. that's going for $1,222/month.

In the unit, you can expect a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The listing specifies a $400 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has minimal transit options.

206 E. South St. (Central Business District)

Next, check out this 685-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom condo that's located at 206 E. South St. It's listed for $1,225/month.

Building amenities include garage parking, a gym and a swimming pool. The listing also promises a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the unit. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is convenient for biking and has good transit options.

3149 Landtree Place (Bryn Mawr)

Listed at $1,235/month, this 810-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3149 Landtree Place.

Amenities offered in the building include secured entry and garage parking. In the apartment, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

