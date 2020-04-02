Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

3301 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman North)

Listed at $1,410/month, this 1,212-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 3301 S. Kirkman Road.

The unit comes with a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include garage parking and secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

5100 Millenia Waters Drive (Florida Center North)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 5100 Millenia Waters Drive. It's listed for $1,420/month for its 1,085 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, expect to see hardwood flooring, in-unit laundry, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location isn't very walkable, is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

8855 Sperry St. (Lake Nona South)

Next, check out this 750-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot that's located at 8855 Sperry St. It's listed for $1,425/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym and a swimming pool. You can also expect stainless steel appliances in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Expect a $99 pet fee and a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Listed at $1,430/month, this 775-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 990 Warehouse Road.

Amenities offered in the building include a gym, garage parking and a swimming pool. The listing also promises a balcony, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher in the apartment. The property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

5870 Sundown Circle (Lake Frendrica)

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 5870 Sundown Circle. It's listed for $1,434/month for its 1,140 square feet.

The apartment features a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and a gym. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location is somewhat walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

