The 4 best spots to score pizza in Orlando

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza spots in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to achieve your dreams.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at restaurants across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily transactions at Orlando-area restaurants rose to 9,797 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to June with an average of 10,084, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. California Pizza Kitchen

Photo: california pizza kitchen/Yelp

Topping the list is a location of the California Pizza Kitchen chain. Located at 4200 Conroy Road, space #1590 in the Mall at Millenia, the New American spot, which offers pizza and salads, is the highest-rated pizza spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 130 reviews on Yelp.

2. Lazy Moon Pizza

Photo: ashley o./Yelp

Next up is Lazy Moon Pizza, situated at 1011 E. Colonial Drive, Suite #101. With 4.5 stars out of 440 reviews on Yelp, the bar, which offers pizza and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Tomasino's Pizza

photo: john m./yelp

Colonialtown Center's Tomasino's Pizza, located at 2612 E. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Italian spot, which offers pizza and more, 4.5 stars out of 238 reviews.

4. F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen

photo: stephen c./yelp

F&D Woodfired Italian Kitchen, an Italian spot that offers pizza and more, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 197 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2420 Curry Ford Road to see for yourself.

