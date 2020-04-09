Elmo, ‘Sesame Street’ crew to host virtual playdate for bored kids everywhere

You and your kids are invited to a virtual play date!

And guess who’s hosting? None other than Elmo himself.

Yes, just like you’ve been sitting on Zoom calls (well, those of us who have to work from home), your children will get to have a similar-looking experience.

See what we mean? Even in the promotional image, it kind of looks like a conference call. Elmo, Abby, Grover and the gang have to follow the social distancing guidelines, as well, it seems!

The hit PBS show on Wednesday announced the special called “Sesame Street: Elmo’s Playdate.”

The “virtual hangout event” as it’s called, is set for 7 p.m. EST/6 p.m. CST on April 14 (so, next Tuesday!), and it will air on HBO, TBS, TNT, Cartoon Network and PBS Kids, among some other networks.

Your stir-crazy quarantined kids will be so excited, will they not?