National Hurricane Center holding #HurricanesAtHome webinar for kids

Parents, if you’re looking for something new, different and interesting for your kids, the National Hurricane Center has put together webinars for fourth, fifth and sixth graders.

During each webinar, students will learn about hurricanes, the hazards that come with them and how to tell people about the storms.

And while it is geared toward the three grade levels, others can join in, too.

The first session for Florida will be held April 21, with the second to follow on April 23, both of which will run from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Registration opened Monday morning, so be sure to grab your spot.

Signing up is easy. Click or tap here to find and fill out a quick Florida form. After you submit the registration, the webinar organizer will use it to communicate with you.

Do you have out-of-state friends or family who would be interested in the session? There are more webinars coming to other states that are affected by hurricanes, including:

Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama

Puerto Rico and U.S. Virgin Islands

Georgia, South Carolina and North Carolina

April 28: 11 a.m. EDT (registration link available April 20)

April 30: 11 a.m. EDT (registration link available April 20)

Virginia, Maryland, Washington, D.C., Pennsylvania, New Jersey and New York

May 5: 11 a.m. EDT (registration link available April 27)

May 7: 11 a.m. EDT (registration link available April 27)

Connecticut, Rhode Island, Massachusetts, New Hampshire and Maine

May 12: 11 a.m. EDT (registration link available May 4)

May 14: 11 a.m. EDT (registration link available May 4)

Click here to learn more.