Orlando's top 4 gyms to visit now

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top gyms in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for gyms.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at health and beauty businesses across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses manage online reviews. Daily transactions at Orlando-area health and beauty businesses grew to 1,237 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to May with an average of 1,285, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Jazzercise Orlando Mills 50 Fitness Center

Photo: Shelley h./Yelp

Topping the list is a member of the Jazzercise Orlando Mills 50 Fitness Center chain. Located at 927 N. Mills Ave., the dance studio, gym and cardio class spot is the highest-rated gym in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 32 reviews on Yelp.

2. Downtown Orlando YMCA Family Center

Photo: rachael j./Yelp

Next up is Downtown Orlando YMCA Family Center, situated at 433 N. Mills Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp, the gym, summer camp and swimming lessons spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Iron Religion Gym

Photo: Julia R./Yelp

Florida Center's Iron Religion Gym, located at 5247 International Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gym and personal training spot 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews.

4. Orangetheory Fitness Nona

Photo: orangetheory fitness Nona/Yelp

Orangetheory Fitness Nona, a gym, boot camp and personal training spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 19 Yelp reviews. Head over to 9161 Narcoossee Road, Suite #104, to see for yourself.

