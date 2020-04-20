Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed for $1,225/month for its 714 square feet, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a dishwasher and a fireplace in the unit. This rental is dog-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1807 Townhall Lane (Engelwood Park)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Here's a 1,018-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom residence at 1807 Townhall Lane that's also going for $1,225/month.

Look for a walk-in closet in the residence. The building boasts assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $100 application fee, a $100 administrative fee and a $300 pet fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

6315 Westgate Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 6315 Westgate Drive, here's a 992-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,226/month.

Expect to find a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has a gym. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

3301 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman North)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Listed at $1,235/month, this 890-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 3301 S. Kirkman Road.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry and garage parking. The apartment also includes a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3149 Landtree Place (Bryn Mawr)

Photo: Apartment Guide

Photo: Apartment Guide

Finally, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment situated at 3149 Landtree Place. It's listed for $1,246/month for its 810 square feet.

In the apartment, you can expect a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and hardwood flooring. The building features secured entry and garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re in the real estate business learn how to do local real estate advertising in your ZIP codes.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.