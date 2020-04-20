Orlando's top 4 cafes to visit now

Wondering where to find the best cafes near you?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top cafes in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to meet your needs.

Orlando-area buyers historically spend more in April at food and beverage shops than most other months of the year, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a small business software provider and email marketing company. Daily spending at Orlando-area food and beverage shops rose to $47,601 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to May with an average of $49,544, and 9% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Le Gourmet Break

Photo: Laura G./Yelp

First on the list is Le Gourmet Break. Located at 150 S. Magnolia Ave. in Central Business District, the cafe, bakery and breakfast/brunch spot is the highest-rated cafe in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 399 reviews on Yelp.

2. Craft & Common

Photo: Heather D./Yelp

Next is Central Business District's Craft & Common, situated at 47 E. Robinson St., Suite 100. With 4.5 stars out of 309 reviews on Yelp, the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot, serving coffee, tea and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Foodies Cafe

Photo: Isabella J./Yelp

Holden-Parramore's Foodies Cafe, located at 436 S. Parramore Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the cafe and breakfast and brunch spot five stars out of 54 reviews.

4. Cafe Linger

Photo: Jeanette G./Yelp

Cafe Linger, a cafe that offers coffee, tea, waffles and more in College Park, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 103 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2912 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

