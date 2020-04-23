The 4 best toy stores in Orlando

Looking to check out the best toy stores around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top toy stores in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're in the market for toy stores.

April is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily spending at Orlando-area retail and wholesale businesses rose to $249,331 for the metro area in April of last year, second only to February with an average of $253,304 and 6% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

1. Gods & Monsters

First on the list is Gods & Monsters. Located at 5421 International Drive, the toy store, which offers comic books and more, is the highest-rated toy store in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 75 reviews on Yelp.

2. Disney's EarPort

Disney's EarPort, located at One Jeff Fuqua Boulevard in the Orlando International Airport, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the toy store four stars out of 32 reviews.

3. Hogan's Beach Shop

Hogan's Beach Shop, a hobby shop, toy store and men's clothing spot, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 16 Yelp reviews. Head over to 7679 International Drive to see for yourself.

4. PiQ

Lastly, there's PiQ, a local favorite with four stars out of 14 reviews. Stop by 6000 Universal Blvd., Suite #745J, to hit up the toy store and gift shop, which offers accessories and more, the next time you're looking for a unique item.

