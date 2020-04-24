Chickpeas Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen opens its doors in MetroWest

Hungry? A new neighborhood Mediterranean spot has you covered. Called Chickpeas Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen, the newcomer is located at 5814 Conroy Road in MetroWest.

This spot is located near both Walt Disney World Resort and SeaWorld. Check out the chicken and beef shawarma platters on the menu. Vegetarian options are also available, such as the falafel sandwich.

With a five-star rating from five reviews on Yelp so far, Chickpeas Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Shari F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 20, wrote, "The food was absolutely delicious! It tasted fresh, and the prices were awesome. The platter comes with lots of yummy options."

Yelper Zack G. added, “This was my first time ordering here, and everything was delicious. I had the chicken gyro and spicy potatoes. Everything was hot and fresh upon delivery, and I will definitely be ordering here again.”

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Chickpeas Fresh Mediterranean Kitchen is open from 11 a.m.–10 p.m. on Monday through Thursday, 11 a.m.–11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and noon–10 p.m. on Sunday.

