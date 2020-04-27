Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,800/month earmarked for your rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

990 Warehouse Road (Colonial Town Center)

Listed at $1,715/month, this 1,183-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 990 Warehouse Road.

In the apartment, you can anticipate a balcony, a dishwasher and hardwood flooring. The building has a swimming pool, a gym and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is quite walkable, is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

646 W. Smith St. (College Park)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 646 W. Smith St. It's also listed for $1,710/month for its 810 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and secured entry. The listing also promises in-unit laundry, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. The listing specifies a $200 nonrefundable pet fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3670 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Next, check out this 1,057-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 3670 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $1,725/month.

The building has garage parking and secured entry. In the apartment, you'll see hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

4460 Lower Park Road (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $1,739/month, this 1,172-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 4460 Lower Park Road.

The building offers secured entry. The unit also has a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and doesn't offer many public transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2691 Charleston Town Place (Park Central)

Finally, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 2691 Charleston Town Place. It's listed for $1,744/month for its 1,446 square feet.

Expect to find a walk-in closet, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a dishwasher in the unit. The building features secured entry. Good news for pet lovers: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

