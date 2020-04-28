To grey or not to grey? For some people, that’s the question

The decision to go grey or to continue to color your hair will arrive for everyone at some point, but because of the quarantine, that question is coming around a little sooner than some had expected.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan has noticed many people letting their roots grow out because hair salons are closed in many states due to stay-at-home orders -- but Jordan thinks this can be a real opportunity for people to jump on the grey train, which is actually quite stylish, he added.

If you decide to embrace your inner grey, the problem becomes having very grey roots showing through, paired with your dyed ends.

So, what can you do?

Jordan suggests using a temporary grey hair spray that you can blend into your natural grey hair. Obviously, it won’t last long, but taking a few minutes out of your day to do it a few times week until your grey hair is more grown in would make a huge difference.

If younger people use it to look grey for style, there’s no reason you shouldn’t use it -- until you’re fully living your best grey life, that is.

Check out Jordan's latest StyleWise video above