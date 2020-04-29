How to get camera-ready for your next Zoom work meeting

With a lot of Americans working from their homes for the time being, meetings on Zoom have become the new normal.

Just because you might be having your meeting from the comfort of your bed doesn’t mean that the professionalism of your workplace can’t exist at home -- so it’s a good idea to make sure you’re looking your best.

StyleWise style editor Jon Jordan has a few simple ways you can easily transform your Zoom meeting aesthetic from casual at-home to business chic.

Jordan says there are a few easy things you can do to improve the way you look on Zoom, including having a background with pop of color and having the perfect lighting.

Check out Jordan's latest StyleWise video