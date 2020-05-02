The 3 best bridal spots in Orlando

Shopping for bridal items?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top bridal spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for bridal items.

May is one of the top months of the year for consumer spending at retail and wholesale businesses across the Orlando area, according to data on local business transactions from Womply, a software provider that helps small businesses get more reviews. Daily transactions at Orlando-area retail and wholesale businesses rose to 3,157 for the metro area in May of last year, second only to March with an average of 3,295, and 5% higher than the average for the rest of the year.

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

1. Lily's Bridal

Photo: lily's bridal/Yelp

First on the list is Lily's Bridal. Located at 1920 E. Colonial Drive in Colonialtown South, it's the highest-rated bridal spot in Orlando, boasting four stars out of 58 reviews on Yelp.

2. Solutions Bridal Designer House

Photo: Solutions Bridal Designer House/Yelp

Next up is Millenia's Solutions Bridal Designer House, situated at 4194 Conroy Road, Suite 103. With 4.5 stars out of 81 reviews on Yelp, the bridal spot, which offers accessories and more, has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Bridal Gowns Studio

Photo: casey h./Yelp

Bridal Gowns Studio, a bridal spot in Lake Eola Heights, is another go-to, with four stars out of 10 Yelp reviews. Head over to 232 Hillcrest St. to see for yourself.

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.