Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

10 N. Summerlin Ave. (South Eola)

Listed at $2,750/month, this 1,761-square-foot three-bedroom, three-bathroom condo is located at 10 N. Summerlin Ave.

The unit comes with air conditioning, high ceilings and a balcony. The building features additional storage space and garage parking. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is a "walker's paradise," is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1815 Larkin Ave. (Dixie Belle)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom residence located at 1815 Larkin Ave. It's also listed for $2,750/month for its 1,023 square feet.

The building has on-site laundry and outdoor space. The unit comes furnished and has air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

5423 Baldwin Park St. (Baldwin Park)

Next, check out this 2,116-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 5423 Baldwin Park St. It's listed for $2,795/month.

The building has a swimming pool, garage parking and outdoor space. In the unit, you can expect hardwood flooring. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2014 Newman St. (Lake Como)

Located at 2014 Newman St., here's a 1,334-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom abode that's listed for $2,800/month.

In the unit, which comes furnished, you'll see stainless steel appliances, granite countertops, hardwood flooring and air conditioning. The building includes outdoor space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that this location is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

1438 Chatfield Place (Baldwin Park)

Listed also at $2,800/month, this 1,871-square-foot three-bedroom, three-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse is located at 1438 Chatfield Place.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet, hardwood flooring, granite countertops and air conditioning. Pets are not allowed.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

