Orlando's 4 best spots to score bubble tea on the cheap

Craving bubble tea?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the best affordable bubble tea sources in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to satisfy your cravings.

1. Shaka Shaka Tea House

Photo: tiff H./Yelp

Topping the list is Shaka Shaka Tea House. Located at 3934 S. Semoran Blvd., the spot to score bubble tea, juices and smoothies is the highest-rated inexpensive bubble tea spot in Orlando, boasting five stars out of 152 reviews on Yelp.

If you're curious for more information, we discovered these details about Shaka Shaka Tea House on Yelp.

"Boba tea, fruit tea and all kinds of fruit smoothies and slushes," the business states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties.

2. Quickly Boba N Snow

Photo: Lily T./Yelp

Quickly Boba N Snow, located at 3214 E. Colonial Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the low-priced Asian fusion spot, which offers bubble tea and more, four stars out of 470 reviews.

Curious to know more?

"Quickly Boba N Snow is a tea shop located in Orlando," the business states on Yelp in the section explaining specialties. "We specialize in boba teas."

3. The Tea Spot

Photo: Thien P./Yelp

The Tea Spot, a spot to score bubble tea, coffee and tea, is another much-loved, cheap go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 132 Yelp reviews. Head over to 5078 W. Colonial Drive to see for yourself.

If you're looking for more information, we discovered these details about The Tea Spot on Yelp.

"The Tea Spot originated from a very popular boba shop in California," per the history section of the business's Yelp profile. "We hope to bring quality boba to Orlando!"

4. Blended Bistro & Boba

Photo: Kimberly B./Yelp

Over in College Park, check out Blended Bistro & Boba, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp. Dig in at the Vietnamese spot, which offers bubble tea and poke, by heading over to 2306 Edgewater Drive.

Intrigued?

"Blended Bistro & Boba is family-owned and operated," the business notes on Yelp in the section about specialties. "As soon as you step into our cafe, you will immediately feel like you have walked into our home. We are passionate about what we do, and this shines through every cup."

