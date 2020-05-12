EDC brings the festival to you in weekend virtual rave-a-thon
Three-day livestream event to host dozens of performances
ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the globe’s largest dance music festivals is going virtual to encourage fans to “stay home, stay safe and stay positive” during the coronavirus pandemic.
Insomniac, the organizers behind the traveling Electric Daisy Carnival festivals, have announced details to their massive EDC Las Vegas livestream event.
EDC Las Vegas 2020 was set to take place May 15 through May 17, but as the coronavirus outbreak escalated, organizers pushed the festival to October.
Sticking to the festival’s original dates, Insomniac has instead decided to bring the beloved festival headliners to its audiences all over the world. The livestream event will broadcast across two channels and feature multiple stages. Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella will host the virtual event offering exclusive one-on-one interviews with DJs and engage with dance music fans online as they tune in.
Proceeds to the EDC Las Vegas virtual rave-a-thon will support the Rave Recovery project. The initiative marks the first time their virtual rave-a-thon series will debut an initiative. Rave Recovery, in partnership with the charitable organization In Place of War, focuses on a future where ravers can reunite on the dancefloor by raising COVID-19 relief funds for dance music fans impacted by the coronavirus health crisis.
“Looking out for one another and giving back have been cornerstones of rave culture since people first set foot on the dancefloor,” Rotella said in a news release. “With so many people experiencing hardships brought on by COVID-19, those principles are more important than ever. Even though we’re isolated, no one should feel alone. Rave Recovery was created to support fans within our dance music community who need assistance—and hopefully inspire others to reach out, connect, and give back.”
People can donate to Rave Recovery using this link. The link will also be presented live on Insomniac’s YouTube and Twitch channels during the EDC Las Vegas virtual rave-a-thon livestream.
The virtual festival is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. EST Friday through Sunday. Check back at insomniac.com for ticket prices.
See below for a full list of artists.
12th Planet
AC Slater
Afrojack
ARMNHMR
ATLiens
Benny Benassi
Boombox Cartel
Borgore
Chris Lorenzo
Claude VonStroke
David Guetta
Deorro
Dombresky
Don Diablo
Duke Dumont
Ekali
Flosstradamus
Headhunterz
i_o
JSTJR
K?D
Kaskade
KSHMR
Lee Foss
Malaa
NGHTMRE b2b Ghastly
Nicole Moudaber
Oliver Heldens
Seven Lions
Sidepiece
Subtronics
Svdden Death Presents VOYD
Tchami
Tokimonsta
Valentino Khan
Vini Vici
Wax Motif
Whethan
Yellow Claw
Z-Trip
Zeds Dead
Zhu
