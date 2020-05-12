EDC brings the festival to you in weekend virtual rave-a-thon

ORLANDO, Fla. – One of the globe’s largest dance music festivals is going virtual to encourage fans to “stay home, stay safe and stay positive” during the coronavirus pandemic.

Insomniac, the organizers behind the traveling Electric Daisy Carnival festivals, have announced details to their massive EDC Las Vegas livestream event.

EDC Las Vegas 2020 was set to take place May 15 through May 17, but as the coronavirus outbreak escalated, organizers pushed the festival to October.

Sticking to the festival’s original dates, Insomniac has instead decided to bring the beloved festival headliners to its audiences all over the world. The livestream event will broadcast across two channels and feature multiple stages. Insomniac founder Pasquale Rotella will host the virtual event offering exclusive one-on-one interviews with DJs and engage with dance music fans online as they tune in.

Proceeds to the EDC Las Vegas virtual rave-a-thon will support the Rave Recovery project. The initiative marks the first time their virtual rave-a-thon series will debut an initiative. Rave Recovery, in partnership with the charitable organization In Place of War, focuses on a future where ravers can reunite on the dancefloor by raising COVID-19 relief funds for dance music fans impacted by the coronavirus health crisis.

“Looking out for one another and giving back have been cornerstones of rave culture since people first set foot on the dancefloor,” Rotella said in a news release. “With so many people experiencing hardships brought on by COVID-19, those principles are more important than ever. Even though we’re isolated, no one should feel alone. Rave Recovery was created to support fans within our dance music community who need assistance—and hopefully inspire others to reach out, connect, and give back.”

People can donate to Rave Recovery using this link. The link will also be presented live on Insomniac’s YouTube and Twitch channels during the EDC Las Vegas virtual rave-a-thon livestream.

The virtual festival is scheduled from 8 p.m. to 5 a.m. EST Friday through Sunday. Check back at insomniac.com for ticket prices.

See below for a full list of artists.

12th Planet

AC Slater

Afrojack

ARMNHMR

ATLiens

Benny Benassi

Boombox Cartel

Borgore

Chris Lorenzo

Claude VonStroke

David Guetta

Deorro

Dombresky

Don Diablo

Duke Dumont

Ekali

Flosstradamus

Headhunterz

i_o

JSTJR

K?D

Kaskade

KSHMR

Lee Foss

Malaa

NGHTMRE b2b Ghastly

Nicole Moudaber

Oliver Heldens

Seven Lions

Sidepiece

Subtronics

Svdden Death Presents VOYD

Tchami

Tokimonsta

Valentino Khan

Vini Vici

Wax Motif

Whethan

Yellow Claw

Z-Trip

Zeds Dead

Zhu