Here are Orlando's top 4 Tex-Mex spots

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top Tex-Mex spots around Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. Tin & Taco

First on the list is

Tin & Taco

. Located at 40 W. Washington St. in Central Business District, the Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot, which offers tacos and more, is the highest-rated Tex-Mex restaurant in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 595 reviews on Yelp.

2. Pepe's Cantina

Next is Central Business District's Pepe's Cantina, situated at 120 W. Church St. With four stars out of 174 reviews on Yelp, the Mexican, Tex-Mex and New Mexican spot has proved to be a local favorite.

3. Chuy's

Airport North's Chuy's, a member of the chain located at 6688 S. Semoran Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bar and Mexican and Tex-Mex spot four stars out of 341 reviews.

4. Tijuana Flats

A member of the chain Tijuana Flats, a Tex-Mex and Mexican spot in College Park, is another go-to, with four stars out of 69 Yelp reviews. Head over to 2217 Edgewater Drive to see for yourself.

