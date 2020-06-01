Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got up to $1,300/month earmarked for your rent.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

49 W. Colonial Drive (Central Business District)

Listed at $1,210/month, this 694-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 49 W. Colonial Drive.

The apartment comes with a balcony. Building amenities include an elevator, garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and boasts excellent transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Here's a 714-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road that's going for $1,225/month.

The unit has a dishwasher, a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting and a fireplace. The building features secured entry and garage parking. The rental is dog-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

3672 Southpointe Drive

Next, check out this 820-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's located at 3672 Southpointe Drive. It's also listed for $1,225/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect secured entry, a gym and a swimming pool. The residence also has granite countertops. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

1807 Townhall Lane (Engelwood Park)

Located at 1807 Townhall Lane, here's a 1,018-square-foot two-bedroom, one-and-a-half-bathroom spot that's listed for $1,225/month.

The unit comes with a walk-in closet. The building includes assigned parking. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $300 pet fee, a $100 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5528-B Cinderlane Parkway (Rosemont)

Finally, listed at $1,229/month, this 1,220-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5528-B Cinderlane Parkway.

The building boasts a resident lounge, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. The apartment also includes a balcony, a dishwasher and air conditioning. The property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

