Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,700 get you?

10207 Dwell Court

Listed at $1,610/month, this 1,206-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 10207 Dwell Court.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher, a balcony and hardwood flooring. The building boasts a swimming pool. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable and is fairly bikeable.

7650 Lower Gateway Loop (Lake Nona Central)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 7650 Lower Gateway Loop. It's listed for $1,613/month for its 1,400 square feet.

In the apartment, you can expect a walk-in closet, a dishwasher and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent, has some bike infrastructure and has minimal transit options.

443 N. Shine Ave. (Colonialtown South)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, one-bathroom spot over at 443 N. Shine Ave. It's listed for $1,650/month for its 750 square feet.

Expect to find a dishwasher, a fireplace, stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building features additional storage space. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

204 E. South St. (Central Business District)

Here's a 1,215-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo at 204 E. South St. that's also going for $1,650/month.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate assigned parking and a swimming pool. The condo comes furnished and features a balcony and air conditioning. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

