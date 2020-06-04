Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,100 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,100/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5800 Dolphin Drive (South Semoran)

Listed at $1,005/month, this 728-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment is located at 5800 Dolphin Drive.

In the unit, you can anticipate a fireplace, hardwood flooring and a dishwasher. The building offers on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

3149 Landtree Place (Bryn Mawr)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment located at 3149 Landtree Place. It's listed for $1,021/month for its 726 square feet.

The building features secured entry. The listing also promises hardwood flooring, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher in the apartment. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6413 Astor Village Ave.

Here's an 816-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom unit at 6413 Astor Village Ave. that's going for $1,025/month.

Amenities offered in the building include a swimming pool, a gym, a resident lounge and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Be prepared for a $50 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is car-dependent, has minimal bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

803 Don Quixote Ave. (Engelwood Park)

Located at 803 Don Quixote Ave., here's a 955-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,045/month.

In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors and a dishwasher. When it comes to building amenities, anticipate secured entry and on-site laundry. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, has some bike infrastructure and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

525 Conway Road (Dover Shores East)

Lastly, listed at $1,050/month, this 576-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom abode is located at 525 Conway Road.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate on-site laundry and a swimming pool. In the residence, you can anticipate a balcony. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

