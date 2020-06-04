Here’s how you can support the fight against racial injustice without leaving your home

Protests have popped up all over the world in the wake of George Floyd’s death.

The 46-year-old was killed in an incident with police in Minneapolis in late May. Authorities have filed a new, more serious murder charge — second-degree, up from third-degree — against the officer at the center of the case, Derek Chauvin.

Three other officers are newly charged in the Floyd’s death. Chauvin is due in court Monday.

While rioting and looting have taken place, a majority of the protests have remained peaceful, and it seems that more and more people are demanding change and social justice for the black community.

People are hitting the streets in cities all across the world, but if you’re not comfortable attending a large protest because of COVID-19 — or whatever reason, really — and you still want to show your solidarity and support, there are plenty of organizations to which you can donate.

Here are a few places to consider:

Founded after the death of Trayvon Martin in 2013, Black Lives Matter has been at the front of it all, fighting for justice and an end to white supremacy. Click here to donate.

This GoFundMe page was set up to help the family of George Floyd deal with any costs they might have, from funeral expenses to travel expenses and legal fees. This is a great way to help the family members who lost Floyd too soon. Click here to donate.

The NAACP Legal Defense Fund is here to help win court battles, from things like protecting voting rights to helping reform the criminal justice system. Click here to donate.

Color of Change is the largest online racial injustice organization. It was formed in 2005 after Hurricane Katrina. It’s a great place to donate to help fight racial injustices. Click here to donate.

If there is any organization that has been fighting for social justice and change for years and years, it’s the ACLU. Not only does it fight for racial justice, it fights for women’s rights, LGBTQ+ rights and so much more. Click here to donate.

Created by activist and politician Stacey Abrams, Fair Fight is all about fighting voter suppression and making sure marginalized people have a fair chance of getting to polling stations and voting. Click here to donate.

Founded in 1971 in Montgomery, Alabama, the Southern Poverty Law Center has been fighting for civil rights for decades, and its work continues to this day. Click here to donate.

This organization specifically tries to combat police brutality and violence, which feels especially urgent, given the current situation. Campaign Zero has a 10-step process on how to reduce police brutality. Click here to donate.

Here are a few petitions you can sign:

Justice for George Floyd at change.org.

This is pretty simple: The petition is asking for justice for George Floyd’s death. The petition is hoping to get the attention of Mayor Jacob Frey and DA Mike Freeman. You can sign the petition here.

National Action Against Police Brutality at change.org.

One of the reasons people are in the streets protesting is to put an end to police brutality, so why not sign a petition to end it? You can sign one here.

Justice for Ahmaud Arbery at change.org.

You might remember hearing about Arbery. The 25-year-old was gunned down by a father and son in February while running in a Georgia neighborhood, according to investigators and video of the incident. Arrests came months later. This petition is asking for proper justice for Arbery. You can sign the petition here.