Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,900 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,900/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Listed at $1,806/month, this 848-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 733 Main Lane.

The unit offers a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. Good news for animal lovers: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2121 S. Hiawassee Road

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment located at 2121 S. Hiawassee Road. It's listed for $1,837/month for its 1,360 square feet.

When it comes to building amenities, anticipate garage parking and secured entry. You can also expect to find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, a fireplace and a dishwasher in the unit. The rental is dog-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is somewhat bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

6930 Hochad Drive (Florida Center)

Here's a 1,666-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse at 6930 Hochad Drive that's going for $1,850/month.

Expect to find air conditioning and stainless steel appliances in the townhouse. Amenities offered in the building include secured entry, garage parking, on-site laundry and a swimming pool. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

13368 Stoddart Ave. (Lake Nona South)

Next, check out this 858-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's located at 13368 Stoddart Ave. It's also listed for $1,850/month.

The building boasts outdoor space and garage parking. You can also expect a renovated kitchen and granite countertops in the apartment. This property is dog-friendly. Look out for a $55 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location requires a car for most errands, is relatively bikeable and offers limited transit options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2217 Edgewater Drive (College Park)

Finally, located at 2217 Edgewater Drive, here's a 989-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,850/month.

Expect to find a dishwasher and hardwood flooring in the unit. The building features a swimming pool and a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is a "walker's paradise," is convenient for biking and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

