Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,000/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

5924 Curry Ford Road (Lake Frendrica)

Listed at $909/month, this 600-square-foot studio apartment is located at 5924 Curry Ford Road.

The unit comes with a dishwasher and a balcony. The building offers a gym and a swimming pool. Good news for pet lovers: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

2143 Raper Dairy Road (Lake Frendrica)

Next, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment over at 2143 Raper Dairy Road. It's listed for $919/month.

Amenities offered in the building include on-site laundry, outdoor space, secured entry and additional storage space. In the unit, you'll find carpeted floors and air conditioning. Animals are not permitted.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, has some bike infrastructure and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

4736 Walden Circle (Florida Center North)

Here's a 560-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 4736 Walden Circle that's going for $925/month.

The building boasts outdoor space, on-site laundry, a swimming pool and a gym. Pets are not welcome. The listing specifies a $50 application fee and a $100 administrative fee.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address isn't very walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the full listing here.)

5785 Gatlin Ave. (South Semoran)

Located at 5785 Gatlin Ave., here's a 735-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment that's also listed for $925/month.

The apartment offers a walk-in closet. The building has outdoor space, secured entry and additional storage space. Pets are not allowed. Look out for a $925 security deposit and a $75 application fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location isn't very walkable and is bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

2526 Lemon Tree Lane (Park Central)

Listed at $925/month, this 642-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom spot is located at 2526 Lemon Tree Lane.

The building offers on-site management. In the unit, you can anticipate both air conditioning and central heating. Cats and dogs are not permitted. Expect a $125 application fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is car-dependent and has minimal bike infrastructure.

(Take a look at the complete listing here.)

