The 4 best furniture stores in Orlando

Looking to explore the top furniture stores around?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top furniture stores in Orlando, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of the best spots to venture next time you're in the market for furniture stores.

1. 1618 Something Different

Photo: mickey g./Yelp

First on the list is 1618 Something Different. Located at 1618 N. Orange Ave. in North Orange, the furniture store, which offers antiques and more, is the highest-rated furniture store in Orlando, boasting 4.5 stars out of 37 reviews on Yelp.

2. Apenberry's

Photo: d'andra h./Yelp

Apenberry's, located at 3443 Edgewater Drive, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the furniture store and plant nursery, which offers home decor and more, 4.5 stars out of 23 reviews.

3. Washburn Imports

Photo: Albert p./Yelp

Washburn Imports, a furniture store that offers home decor and more in North Orange, is another much-loved go-to, with 4.5 stars out of 24 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1800 N. Orange Ave. to see for yourself.

4. Palm Casual Patio Furniture

Photo: joe c./Yelp

Finally, there's Palm Casual Patio Furniture, a local favorite with five stars out of 11 reviews. Stop by 3100 N. John Young Parkway to hit up the next time you're in the mood for outdoor living.

