UberEats waives delivery fees for black-owned restaurants

Deal goes through the end of 2020

CNN Newsource

(AP Photo/Lynne Sladky, File) (Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

You can now have food delivered from black-owned restaurants with no delivery fee for the rest of the year.

UberEats made the announcement on Twitter saying it's a response to users' requests to be able to find black-owned restaurants.

Uber employees used publicly available sources to determine which restaurants are owned by black entrepreneurs.

UberEats has seen its growth more than double each year.

It’s a bright spot in the company’s ride-hailing business which is down 70% from a year ago.

Food delivery competitor Postmates is also offering delivery from black-owned restaurants with no delivery fees.

It allows customers to help identify such restaurants by tagging them.

Copyright 2020 by CNN Newsource- All rights reserved.