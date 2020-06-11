Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,800 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,800/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

4726 New Broad St. (Baldwin Park)

Listed at $1,702/month, this 1,214-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment is located at 4726 New Broad St.

In the apartment, you can expect a balcony, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building boasts a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: The rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the surrounding area is very walkable, is very bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2933 E. Colonial Drive (Colonial Town Center)

Located at 2933 E. Colonial Drive, here's a 1,101-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's listed for $1,720/month.

In the unit, you'll find a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting, in-unit laundry and a dishwasher. The building has garage parking. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

2691 Charleston Town Place (Park Central)

Next, check out this 1,446-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that's located at 2691 Charleston Town Place. It's listed for $1,750/month.

The unit has in-unit laundry, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and a mix of hardwood floors and carpeting. Pet owners, take heed: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the surrounding area is car-dependent, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

10207 Dwell Court

Also listed at $1,750/month is this 1,284-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment that is located at 10207 Dwell Court.

The unit comes with a balcony, a dishwasher, a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pet owners, take heed: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address requires a car for most errands and is somewhat bikeable.

