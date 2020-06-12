Are you proudly flying the American flag? There’s a code to follow

It’s the time of year when you see American flags proudly displayed all over the place, which makes sense since we’re right between Memorial Day and Independence Day.

It’s the perfect time to put the red, white and blue out on display, but did you know there are very specific rules about doing so? The joint resolution passed by Congress in 1942 has come to be known as the U.S. Flag Code.

Here are some of the rules of the code for civilians, according to USA.gov:

🇺🇸 If you decide to hang the flag vertically on a wall, window or door, the Union (blue section) should be on the onlooker’s left. The same goes if the flag is hung horizontally.

🇺🇸 The flag shouldn’t be displayed on days when the weather is inclement.

🇺🇸 It’s customary to only fly the flag from sunrise to sunset, but if it is displayed at night, it must have lights on it so that it can be seen.

🇺🇸 If displayed with other flags, the American flag should be at the center and highest point.

🇺🇸 During national mourning, a flag should be hung at half-mast.

🇺🇸 The flag should not touch anything below it, including resting on the ground.

🇺🇸 When storing the flag, it should be completely dry and folded properly — into a triangle with the Union visible.

🇺🇸 When the flag becomes damaged or worn out, it should be disposed of with dignity, preferably by burning.

🇺🇸 If you choose to display the flag on the porch, the Union (blue section) should be placed at the peak of the staff. If it's gainst a wall or window, the Union should be at the top left corner. When placed on your vehicle, the staff should be clamped to the right front fender. If it's being displayed with another flag, it should be placed on your left when crossed.

🇺🇸 The flag may be flown any day of the year, but it is often displayed to show patriotism on:

New Year’s Day

Inauguration Day

Lincoln’s Birthday

Washington’s Birthday

Armed Forces Day

Memorial Day

Flag Day

Independence Day

Labor Day

Patriot Day

Constitution Day

Columbus Day

Navy Day

Veterans Day

Thanksgiving Day

Christmas Day

Before you freak out, just know that this code is not punishable, it's more merely advisory rules to follow.

Click here to read the full code on the American flag.

Are you proud to display the flag? Knock yourself out! Just try to do it with respect and dignity.