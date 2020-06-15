Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,400 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating apartment rentals in Orlando with a budget of up to $1,400/month.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

200 Agnes Court (Lake Cherokee)

Here's a two-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment at 200 Agnes Court that's going for $1,315/month.

The building offers a swimming pool, on-site laundry, assigned parking and outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, is quite bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

2524 Martinwood Drive

Listed at $1,325/month, this 1,740-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom unit is located at 2524 Martinwood Drive.

The building boasts outdoor space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

6315 Westgate Drive

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot over at 6315 Westgate Drive. It's listed for $1,338/month for its 995 square feet.

You can expect to see a walk-in closet, a fireplace and a dishwasher in the unit. The building has a gym. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

5447 Vineland Road (Florida Center North)

Here's a 1,142-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot at 5447 Vineland Road that's going for $1,350/month.

The building has outdoor space, secured entry, a swimming pool and a gym. The residence also comes with a walk-in closet and in-unit laundry. Pets are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area is moderately walkable, is relatively bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

