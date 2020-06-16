Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to finding affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $2,300/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Listed at $2,201/month, this 1,171-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 733 Main Lane.

In the unit, you can anticipate a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is moderately walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

2808 Kilgore St. (East Central Park)

Next, there's this three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment situated at 2808 Kilgore St. It's listed for $2,250/month.

The building offers garage parking. Also, expect to find stainless steel appliances, a walk-in closet and granite countertops in the unit. Pet lovers are in luck: The property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is friendly for those on foot, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

1407 E. Muriel St.

Here's a three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom apartment at 1407 E. Muriel St. that's going for $2,275/month.

The listing promises stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and hardwood flooring in the apartment. The building offers garage parking. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score's assessment, this location is somewhat walkable, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

827 McCullough Ave. (Colonial Town Center)

Located at 827 McCullough Ave., here's a 1,595-square-foot two-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom townhouse that's listed for $2,295/month.

You can expect to see air conditioning and a dishwasher in the unit. The building boasts garage parking and a swimming pool. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

7580 Toscana Blvd. (Florida Center)

Listed at $2,300/month, this 2,030-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 7580 Toscana Blvd.

The building has secured entry, garage parking, a swimming pool and a gym. The residence also includes a balcony and hardwood flooring. Cats and dogs are not welcome. The listing specifies a $75 application fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is car-dependent, isn't particularly bikeable and has some transit options.

