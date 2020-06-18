Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,500 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to locating affordable apartments in Orlando if you're on a budget of up to $1,500/month.

Take a look at the listings, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

Hoodline offers data-driven analysis of local happenings and trends across cities. Links included in this article may earn Hoodline a commission on clicks and transactions.

5926 Lake Pointe Village Circle

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,440/month, this 1,307-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment is located at 5926 Lake Pointe Village Circle.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher. The building boasts secured entry, a swimming pool and additional storage space. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that this location is car-dependent and isn't particularly bikeable.

(See the complete listing here.)

101 S. Eola Drive (South Eola)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Next, check out this studio condo that's located at 101 S. Eola Drive. It's listed for $1,450/month.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, you'll see air conditioning, granite countertops, stainless steel appliances and a balcony. Pet owners, inquire elsewhere: This spot doesn't allow cats or dogs. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location is very walkable, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

3930 Southpointe Drive

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Located at 3930 Southpointe Drive, here's a 1,226-square-foot three-bedroom, two-bathroom condo that's also listed for $1,450/month.

In the condo, you'll find a balcony and air conditioning. The building has a swimming pool and secured entry. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location is car-dependent, is somewhat bikeable and has some transit options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

1311 E. Pineloch Ave.

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Listed at $1,450/month, this 1,100-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo is located at 1311 E. Pineloch Ave.

When it comes to building amenities, expect garage parking and on-site management. In the condo, you can anticipate a deck and hardwood flooring. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

3710 Maguire Blvd. (Colonial Town Center)

Photo: Zumper

Photo: Zumper

Finally, there's this one-bedroom, one-bathroom apartment situated at 3710 Maguire Blvd. It's listed for $1,450/month for its 637 square feet.

In the apartment, expect to find air conditioning and a dishwasher. Amenities offered in the building include an elevator and a swimming pool. Animals are not permitted. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Walk Score indicates that the surrounding area is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and has some transit options.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

Working with a tight budget? Here are the cheapest rentals recently listed in Orlando.

This story was created automatically using local real estate data from Zumper and Apartment Guide, then reviewed by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Additionally, if you’re an agent or a broker, read on for real estate marketing ideas to promote your local listing.

Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.