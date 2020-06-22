Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $2,000 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to hunting down affordable apartments in Orlando if you don't want to spend more than $2,000/month on rent.

Read on for the listings. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

733 Main Lane (South Orange)

Listed at $1,926/month, this 1,012-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 733 Main Lane.

In the unit, you can anticipate a dishwasher and a walk-in closet. Pet lovers are in luck: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly.

According to Walk Score, this location is somewhat walkable, is very bikeable and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(Check out the complete listing here.)

322 E. Central Blvd. (Central Business District)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment over at 322 E. Central Blvd. It's listed for $1,900/month.

The building boasts garage parking and a swimming pool. The unit also includes a dishwasher and a balcony. Pet owners, take heed: The rental does not allow pets.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address has excellent walkability, is convenient for biking and offers many nearby public transportation options.

(See the complete listing here.)

612 Stetson St. (College Park)

Here's a 1,450-square-foot three-bedroom, one-bathroom spot at 612 Stetson St. that's going for $1,950/month.

In the residence, the listing promises hardwood flooring, a deck and air conditioning. The building boasts outdoor space and garage parking. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. The rental doesn't require a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score's assessment, the area around this address is quite walkable, is quite bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

(Take a look at the full listing here.)

9279 Northlake Parkway (Northlake Park at Lake Nona)

Next, check out this 1,911-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom residence that's located at 9279 Northlake Parkway. It's also listed for $1,950/month.

Building amenities include garage parking and a swimming pool. In the unit, expect to find hardwood flooring and quartz countertops. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

According to Walk Score, this location isn't very walkable, has some bike infrastructure and offers limited transit options.

(See the complete listing here.)

4420 Gumbo Limbo Drive (Lake Frendrica)

Located at 4420 Gumbo Limbo Drive, here's a 1,648-square-foot three-bedroom, two-and-a-half-bathroom unit that's listed for $1,950/month.

The residence comes with a walk-in closet, carpeted floors and a dishwasher. The building offers garage parking. Pet owners, take heed: This rental is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. Look out for a $150 nonrefundable fee.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable and has some bike infrastructure.

(Take a gander at the complete listing here.)

