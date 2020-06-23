Apartments for rent in Orlando: What will $1,300 get you?

Curious just how far your dollar goes in Orlando?

We've rounded up the latest places for rent via rental sites Zumper and Apartment Guide to get a sense of what to expect when it comes to scoring apartment rentals in Orlando if you've got a budget of up to $1,300/month.

Take a peek at what rentals the city has to offer, below. (Note: Prices and availability are subject to change.)

6315 Westgate Drive

Listed at $1,205/month, this 992-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom abode is located at 6315 Westgate Drive.

The unit offers a fireplace, a walk-in closet and a dishwasher. The building has a gym. For those with furry friends in tow, this property is pet-friendly.

Walk Score indicates that this location requires a car for most errands, isn't particularly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

4312 S. Kirkman Road (Kirkman South)

Next, there's this two-bedroom, two-bathroom condo located at 4312 S. Kirkman Road. It's listed for $1,225/month for its 996 square feet.

The building features a gym, secured entry and a swimming pool. You can also expect to see air conditioning in the condo. Cats and dogs are not welcome. There's no leasing fee required for this rental.

According to Walk Score, the area around this address is somewhat walkable, is relatively bikeable and has some transit options.

2203 Yankee Place (Park Central)

Here's an 874-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom apartment at 2203 Yankee Place that's going for $1,245/month.

Expect to find granite countertops, hardwood flooring and stainless steel appliances in the unit. When it comes to building amenities, expect a swimming pool, a gym and secured entry. Neither cats nor dogs are welcome. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Per Walk Score ratings, the surrounding area isn't very walkable, is fairly bikeable and has a few nearby public transportation options.

151 E. Washington St. (Central Business District)

Next, check out this 556-square-foot one-bedroom, one-bathroom residence that's located at 151 E. Washington St. It's listed for $1,250/month.

Building amenities include on-site laundry, a swimming pool, a gym, garage parking and an elevator. You can also expect to see both air conditioning and central heating in the residence. Neither cats nor dogs are allowed. Future tenants needn't worry about a leasing fee.

Per Walk Score ratings, this location has excellent walkability, is very bikeable and boasts excellent transit options.

5613 Blue Shadows Court (Kirkman South)

Listed also at $1,250/month, this 980-square-foot two-bedroom, two-bathroom spot is located at 5613 Blue Shadows Court.

The building offers outdoor space and a swimming pool. You can also expect to find carpeted floors and a walk-in closet in the residence. Good news for animal lovers: This property is both dog-friendly and cat-friendly. There isn't a leasing fee associated with this rental.

Walk Score indicates that the area around this address is moderately walkable, is fairly bikeable and has some transit options.

